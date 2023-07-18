At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, July 20, councillors will be presented with a report asking them to agree to extend the policy to two IVF cycles instead of the current one.

The council’s head of organisational development, Andrea Prosser said: “The IVF policy outlines the support employees can expect when undergoing fertility treatment, especially as this is a stressful and emotionally demanding experience.

“Organisational Development (OD) have recently reviewed and updated the policy.”

As part of the review Ms Prosser said that Blaenau Gwent spoke to other local authorities across Wales to find out what help they provided to their staff in this situation.

Ms Prosser said: “To support an employee undergoing treatment, the council currently grants up to two days paid leave, which is also granted for partners of those undergoing the treatment, if needed.

“This provision is in addition to time off to attend hospital appointments.”

The proposal to increase this to two cycles would bring the entitlement in line with other local authorities’ provisions and NHS Wales typically offers patients two cycles of funded treatment.

Ms Rosser added: “The increase in paid time off would support employees during a stressful and emotionally demanding time.

“This links directly to the HR (Human Resources) strategy and the council’s aims of becoming an employer of choice and improving the wellbeing of our workforce.”

Councillors will be asked to vote for or against the new policy.