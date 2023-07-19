Ian James, 39, was stopped by police in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar between Sunday, January 22, and Thursday, February 2, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

He had cocaine in his blood on three occasions and both cocaine and ecstasy the other time.

James, of Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale pleaded guilty to drug driving.

MORE NEWS: Dangerous driver crashed into van after taking blind bend on wrong side of road

He was jailed for two months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months because “the defendant is working with the Probation Service and the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service”.

James was banned from driving for 12 months.