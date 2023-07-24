The substantial former agricultural building in the village of Llanellen, close to the border town of Abergavenny, is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions.

Listed with a guide price of £300,000-plus, the property has more than just looks and position close to a canal, to get potential bidders twitching.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Idyllic is an overused word when describing a building and its location but there is no other suitable description, and is totally apt, when talking about this wonderful barn in Llanellen. It's a real stunner.

"And, what's more, the property already has planning permission for conversion to a pair of residential units.

"This really is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial barn with planning for conversion. The barn occupies a wonderful position in a rural setting with beautiful countryside surrounding and is located close to the Monmouthshire Brecon canal.

"The barn may also offer scope for alternative use such as tourism or commercial (subject to necessary planning consent)."

"The village of Llanellen lies approximately three miles south of the bustling town of Abergavenny with its wide range of amenities, shops, schools and restaurants/bars and has good road links to Newport and the M4 motorway."

The barn, along with some eighty other properties, will be sold online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts from midday on Tuesday, July 25, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, July 27.