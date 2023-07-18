Chepstow Viaduct, which carries the railway into the town over the Wye, was originally constructed as a tubular bridge by Brunel.

The 'Great Tubular Bridge' was completed in 1852, before being replaced with a new support structure in the 1960s due to wear.

It continues to carry the line connecting south Wales with the Forest of Dean and Gloucestershire.

Now, work to replace the wall on the eastern abutment which supports the track and ballast (the rocks that secure the track) will continue.

Network Rail have sent letters to residents outlining the schedule of works.

"We’ll be working in the area continuously from 6am on Monday, July 31, to 6am on Saturday, August 5, when trains aren’t operating," the letter states.

This schedule, Network Rail says, has been set out "so our teams can work safely".

The dates remain subject to change, however.

As well as work on the Chepstow viaduct, there is additional work continuing along the Severn Estuary line.

This means services between Newport and Gloucester will be impacted between Monday, July 31 and Thursday, August 17.

"We would advise you to plan ahead and check before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk," Network Rail said.

"The nature of our work often means some noise is unavoidable.

"We know we’re working near to your home and will try to minimise this as much as possible, but we are sorry if we do disturb you.

"If you have any questions, there are several ways to contact us, by calling our dedicated 24-hour National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41, visiting networkrail.co.uk/contactus."