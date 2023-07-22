Tilly Gordon, 16, faced off against Rayne Leverkusen last Friday night in Cardiff under her wrestling name, Tilly Rose.

The Coleg Gwent art and design student told Cwmbran Life about her lifelong ambition to be a wrestler.

"When I was a baby and I was crying, my dad would put wrestling on the telly and I couldn't take my eyes off it," she said.

"I became immersed in it. It was all I watched.

Tilly Rose in the ring. Picture: The Blue Radical/Cwmbran Life (Image: The Blue Radical/Cwmbran Life)

"And then I started seeing women doing it when I was about eight or nine and decided 'that's what I want to do'."

At 15 she started to train with Exposure Wresting in Newport. She was too young to compete, but was so keen to be involved that she refereed matches.

Tilly now trains at least three nights a week with New Wave Wrestling Academy, also in Newport.

She said: "The trainers are some of the best you get in the UK. I get as much advice, training and ring time as possible. They approached me in June to put me on a show for my first match in July.

"I couldn't sleep the night before. I was so excited. When I woke up, I was just immediately ready."

Tilly Rose. Picture: Sarah Horton/Cwmbran Life (Image: Sarah Horton/Cwmbran Life)

On how she felt as her name was called out by the ring announcer, Tilly said: "I came through the curtain, everything was so blurry. It was like it wasn't happening.

"I couldn't hear myself. I knew I was screaming but the crowd was so loud."

Although she lost the match - tapping out to Rayne Leverkusen's 'lion-tamer' submission after around seven or eight minutes - Tilly says the experience was nothing but positive.

"I had a standing ovation," she said. "I couldn't stop myself from crying. I truly didn't think it was really happening."

On her experiences in the ring, she said: "It's not like anything else.

Tilly Rose and Rayne Leverkusen. Picture: Tilly Gordon/Cwmbran Life (Image: Tilly Gordon/Cwmbran Life)

"It's extremely unique and the fact it's a sport and entertainment. When I'm in the ring nothing else matters. If I've had a bad day, it doesn't matter. It's just working towards my dream. It's like a home to me."

She thanked coaches Brendan White and Mike Hitchman for their support to get her ready for her debut match.

And this is just the beginning.

"I want to be able to be a full-time wrestler," said Tilly. "As far as my bigger dreams go, going to the WWE is the ultimate for most wrestlers. I hope I can get an opportunity at that one day."

Mum Sarah Horton said: "I felt sick all day with nerves. And from the moment she walked out of the curtain until long after her match had finished, I was shaking.

Tilly Rose. Picture: The Blue Radical/Cwmbran Life (Image: The Blue Radical/Cwmbran Life)

"I was so so proud seeing her in the ring and chanting and cheering her on. every time I watch the match over or talk about it I fill up. I can't wait to see her go places now, she’s living her dream."

Tilly has been booked for a show in Cardiff during August and one in Portishead during September.