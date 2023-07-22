There have been plenty of new units introduced recently, with a new coffee shop to open at Cwmbran Centre this summer, plus a home furnishing retailer set to open its doors in autumn.

With many options for food and drink, we take a look at the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Cwmbran Centre (in alphabetical order and accurate at the time of publication).

These ratings come from Food Standards Agency, focusing on three categories: hygienic food handling, management of food safety, and cleanliness/conditions of facilities and building.

A Cuppa

Four – very good.

Last inspected on February 1, 2023.

‘Good’ rating for hygienic food handling and management of food safety, while the cleanliness/condition of facilities and building is ‘satisfactory’.

ASAGA Noodle Bar

Three – generally satisfactory.

Last inspected on February 20, 2023.

‘Generally satisfactory’ in all categories.

Boswells Café

Two – improvement necessary.

Last inspected on February 20, 2023.

‘Improvement necessary’ for hygienic food handling, while ‘generally satisfactory’ for management of food safety and the cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

Brown Bear’s Coffee House

Five – very good.

Last inspected September 9, 2022.

‘Good’ in all categories.

Burger King

Five – very good

Last inspected on February 8, 2023.

‘Very good’ hygienic food handling and cleanliness/condition of facilities and building, with ‘good’ management of food safety.

Café Venetian

One – major improvement necessary.

Last inspected on September 9, 2022.

‘Major improvement necessary’ of management of food safety, ‘improvement necessary’ for hygienic food handling, and ‘generally satisfactory’ cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

Carro Lounge

Five – very good.

Last inspected on May 5, 2023.

‘Very good’ management of food safety and cleanliness/condition of facilities and building, plus ‘good’ hygienic food handling.

Chan’s Noodle Bar & Chinese Takeaway

Four – good.

Last inspected on January 25, 2023.

‘Generally satisfactory’ cleanliness/condition of facilities and building, while ‘good’ in other categories.

Chopstix Noodle Bar

Five – very good.

Last inspected on November 11, 2022.

‘Good’ management of food safety, ‘very good’ hygiene food handling and cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

Coffi Kikoto

Five – very good.

Last inspected on October 18, 2033.

‘Very good’ in all categories.

Costa

Five – very good.

Last inspected on June 2, 2023.

‘Good’ hygienic food handling and management of food safety, plus ‘very good’ cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

Domino’s

Five – very good.

Last inspected on June 28, 2023.

‘Good’ in all categories.

DW Food to Go

Two – improvement necessary.

Last inspected on August 31, 2022.

‘Improvement necessary’ with hygienic food handling, with ‘generally satisfactory’ management of food safety. ‘Good’ cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

Geek Retreat

Four – good.

Last inspected on July 28, 2022.

‘Good’ hygienic food handling and cleanliness/condition of facilities and building, with ‘generally satisfactory’ management of food safety.

Greggs

There are three Greggs within Cwmbran Centre which are all rated five (good) by Food Standards Agency.

KFC

Five – very good.

Last inspected on September 14, 2022.

‘Good’ cleanliness/condition of facilities and building, ‘very good’ in other categories.

La Creme Patisserie

Five – very good.

Last inspected on March 23, 2023.

‘Good’ cleanliness/condition of facilities and building and ‘very good’ in the other categories.

McDonalds

Five – very good.

Last inspected on June 9, 2023.

‘Very good’ hygienic food handling and ‘good’ in the other categories.

Millington’s Café and Coffee Lounge

Four – good.

Last inspected on September 7, 2022.

‘Generally satisfactory’ hygienic food handling, with ‘good’ management of food safety and cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

Mr Chippy

Five – very good.

Last inspected on January 25, 2023.

‘Good’ in all three categories.

Papa Johns

One – major improvement necessary.

Last inspected on December 15, 2022.

‘Major improvement necessary’ for management of food safety, with ‘improvement necessary’ for hygienic food handling and cleanliness/condition of facilities and buiding

Plump Cakes

Five – very good.

Last inspected on November 11, 2022.

‘Good’ in all three categories.

Rabaiotti’s

Four – good.

Last inspected on February 14, 2023.

‘Good’ hygienic food handling and management of food safety, while the cleanliness/condition of the facilities and building was ‘generally satisfactory’.

Starbucks

Four – good.

Last inspected on October 19, 2022.

‘Very good’ hygienic food handling and food safety management, with ‘generally satisfactory’ cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

Subway

Five – very good.

Last inspected on May 26, 2023.

‘Very good’ hygienic food handling and ‘good’ in other categories.

Wetherspoons (The John Fielding)

Five – very good.

Last inspected on September 14, 2022.

‘Very good’ hygienic food handling and management of food safety, with ‘good’ cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.