Anshumali Verma, 51, was clocked travelling more than twice the speed limit in a Mercedes AMG A-35 in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 westbound.

The offence took place on December 29 last year, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

Verma, of Llandennis Road, Cyncoed, Cardiff was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

She must also pay £1,025 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.