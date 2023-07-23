Three-year-old Ivor Washbrook was diagnosed with the Angelman Syndrome just before Christmas last year.

To increase awareness of the condition and raise money for FAST (Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics), he has walked a one kilometre lap of Catbrook for 31 days in a row.

In doing so, Ivor has raised more than £4,500 for research into the condition.

The Catbrook community came out in force on Sunday morning (July 16) to cheer Ivor over the line on his final walk.

Go Ivor, go! (Image: UGC)

Among the supporters joining him were David Davies MP and local councillor Richard John.

Angelman Syndrome affects about one in 15,000 people, causing delayed development, severe learning difficulties and issues with movement and balance.

Most people with Angelman Syndrome will never talk and some will never walk. They need continuous care and will never lead independent lives.

However, with the advancement of scientific research, there is some hope. Scientists believe Angelman Syndrome has the potential to be cured and FAST – a not-for-profit organisation that provides funding for UK Angelman Syndrome research – is striving to turn it into reality.

There are several promising clinical studies and trials worldwide.

Ivor Washbrook completes charity walks (Image: UGC)

Ivor’s parents, Sarah and Andrew Washbrook, said they were “totally blown away” by the support of the Catbrook community.

“The month of walking has also helped Ivor," they said.

"His walking has definitely improved and although he can't talk yet, he has certainly learnt the ability to communicate "another walk, oh you've got to be joking."

“As for us, instead of dwelling on what Ivor can't do and our grief and worries for the future, it has given us the opportunity to celebrate and be proud of the wonderful person that Ivor is - a loving, happy and determined little boy."

Monmouth MP Mr Davies said: “What he has achieved – with a big smile on his face – is remarkable. He is an inspiration to us all.

Well done Ivor! (Image: UGC)

"Not only have I learnt about Ivor, I have learnt about Angelman Syndrome.”

“More than anything I have been amazed at the simple kindness shown to us," Mrs Washbrook said.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Donations for Ivor’s walks can be made at justgiving.com/page/sarah-washbrook-1684270030414