Thousands of party-goers attended the popular event on Saturday, July 15, which saw a sell-out crowd enjoy the musical event.

Now, organisers have already announced that tickets are on sale for next year’s festival.

Colour Clash will return on Saturday, July 20, 2024, with event organiser's promising it will be bigger and brighter than this year’s event.

Early-bird tickers are already on sale, with organisers advising to book early to avoid disappointment as they will be expected to sell out.

Tickets can be secured for next year’s event with a £1 deposit with the option to spread the cost over six months.

The event at the weekend saw many acts perform across three stages, the main stage, misfit’s arena, and the rewind stage.

The line-up for the event and whether the misfit’s arena will be returning for a second year is yet to be revealed.

Park At The Park also announced a return to Tredegar Park next year with a date yet to be revealed.

Previously the event took place a day before Colour Clash on Friday, July 15, 2022, and Friday, July 14 this year. It is yet to be revealed if it will follow the same pattern.

People can pre-register for priority access for next year’s Party At The Park event, to be the first to know about next year's dates and line-up.