POLICE have appealed to the public for help after an alleged car theft in Newport.
Officers from the city said they are investigating a reported incident in Brynglas Road, which happened in the early hours of Saturday, July 15.
They said a black Range Rover Evoque, with the registration plate RV16 YWS, "was reportedly taken between 12.50am and 2.20am".
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting incident number 2300169416.
You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
