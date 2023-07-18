Phillips, 62, who is best known for hosting ITV's morning programme GMTV for more than a decade, recently confirmed her diagnosis in an exclusive interview with The Mirror.

The broadcaster revealed that she was diagnosed with the condition a year ago after suffering “months of brain fog and anxiety” and explained how the disease has “ravaged my family.”

The film, which is due to shoot later this year, will feature the presenter taking part in a drug trial as she deals with the realities of the illness.

ITV documentary to follow Fiona Phillip's experience with Alzheimer's

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, where she writes a regular column, Fiona Phillips said: "I want to go out and I want to work. I’ve just got to get on with it.

"I mean, what’s the alternative, to lie down and give up?"

Both of the presenter's parents died of the degenerative disease with her mother Amy first impacted by it in her 50s.

Her mum later passed away in 2006 aged 74.

Meanwhile, her dad Neville started to suffer from dementia in his 60s, and he died in 2012.

When announcing her Alzheimer's diagnosis to the Mirror, Fiona said:"This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me.

"And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking.

"I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future."

As expected our much loved Fiona is dealing with this shattering diagnosis with courage and optimism. She’s a good kind soul and I pray the treatment works and results in a massive breakthrough for everyone dealing with this hellish disease. Sending her and her family all my love https://t.co/lGe8ZxX43g — Lorraine (@reallorraine) July 4, 2023

The former GMTV presenter's husband, ITV executive Martin Frizell, 64, also recently shared that his wife isn't as "vibrant and interested in things" as she used to be following her diagnosis.

He said: "My only frustration is just I want her to get better,’ he said.

"I want her to remember things. I want the apathy to go and I want this person back who was vibrant and interested in things and eager to do new things. But she’s not there at the moment."

She replied: "Really? I hadn’t noticed I was being like that."

He added: "But you wouldn’t, because you are in the middle of it."