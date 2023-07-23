Lush’s latest spa treatment tries to do just that, based on ‘synaesthesia’ which is a rare trait during which the stimulation of one sense triggers another – for example seeing a colour and experiencing a taste.

This phenomenon affects around four percent of the UK’s population and has inspired the Synaesthesia treatment (a full-body massage) at Lush’s eight UK spas – including in Cardiff.

Lush’s signature treatment has been reimagined for 2023 to reflect a post-pandemic world, in which people face new challenges and emotions.

At the beginning of the treatment, the client picks one of 11 intentions - they may be looking to find their sense of ‘belonging’, enjoy ‘simplicity’, or step forward with ‘hope’ for the future.

This 80-minute full-body massage (which costs £150) stimulates all five senses.

Each intention pairs with its own scent, which is delivered through an essential oil-infused massage bar used throughout the treatment, and a bath bomb which fills the room with fragrance.

It harnesses the power of touch, colour, scent and taste, while integrating a piece of music specifically made by Lush for the treatment, featuring a 52-piece orchestra and English bird song.

People will also take home an additional bath bomb as a gift; each of the 11 different bath bombs (one for each intention) has a poem which is released when dissolved in the bath.

Treatment Developer at Lush Spa, Jody Bailey, said: “Synaesthesia is an extraordinary way of experiencing life.

“Lush co-founder Mark Constantine's synaesthesia means he sees shapes and colours when he smells things, which is part of the reason Lush is so well-known for its unique fragrances.

“The aim of the treatment is to merge all of the client’s senses through colour, touch, scent, sound and more - to instil their chosen intention in them. It’s science, with just a touch of magic!”

Synaesthesia (£150 for 80 minutes plus consultation before and afterwards) is available at Lush Spa from Thursday 29 June.