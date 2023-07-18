The 53-year-old man suffered "serious but not life-threatening" injuries in the crash, which happened on a stretch of the A48, Newport Road, in Chepstow.

The incident happened at around 5.30am on Tuesday, and fire crews and paramedics joined police officers in responding to the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while the emergency services were at the scene, causing long tailbacks on the A48 in both directions, near Highbeech roundabout.

There was also congestion on the A466 as a result.

The road was reopened at around 9am, Gwent Police said.