Ynysddu Councillor Janine Reed has made yet another impassioned plea for Caerphilly Council, Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales to come together and clean up Ty Llwyd quarry.

Residents of the embattled town in the beautiful Ynysddu valley were out in force on July 17 in a ‘bedsheet protest’ – holding out a bedsheet made into a banner which accused first minister Mark Drakeford and minister for climate change Julie James of a “cover-up”.

It comes as Cllr Reed described the shocking scene when she and Councillor Jan Jones were excluded from a meeting by her own council, Welsh Government officials and Natural Resources Wales on how to deal with the notorious Ty Llwyd Quarry.

Formerly owned by Monsanto chemical company, the quarry, which is now overseen by Caerphilly Council, was used to dump toxic waste which is now leaking down the banks of the stunning Ynysddu valley, with deadly carcinogens running along open ground.

Recently, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said the government would look into the problems at Ty Llywd at the next “water quality summit”.

Residents want something done (Image: Supplied)

'How do you trust people?' Caerphilly councillor

Cllr Janine Reed, representative of the Ynysddu ward for Caerphilly Council, described her dismay when her and colleague Cllr Jan Jones were not made aware of a meeting between the council, Welsh Government and NRW because the meeting was only going over “technical issues”.

Caerphilly Council claim all councillors are being informed as to the process dealing with the quarry, however Cllr Reed is not so sure.

“It was wrong we were left out (of the meeting),” said Cllr Reed. “How do you trust people?

“Residents are angry. They feel there is a cover-up going on.”

Cllr Janine Reed is worried (Image: Caerphilly Council)

Claims of a cover-up after what residents describe as a secret meeting taking place (Image: Newsquest)

Cllr Reed went on to describe the potentially horrifying consequences of what could be happening in Ynysddu.

“Kids play in that river, kids who have their whole lives ahead of them and they could potentially be playing in a river that is contaminated.”

The stunning Ynysddu valley blighted by the quarry (Image: Supplied)

Caerphilly Council say they are aware of the issues at the site.

A spokesperson said: “The level of rainfall caused the leachate drainage system serving the quarry to overtop, resulting in water containing leachate to leave owned land known as Pantyfynnon woodland and discharge on to the public highway below the site.

“Since the event, the council has recently entered into pre-application discussions to determine whether there is a requirement for a formal water discharge consent to be in place at the site.

“We will continue to work with NRW as the investigation regarding the site is concluded."