The Enterprise Fair at St. Joseph’s RC High School had returned for a second year and proved to be a huge success, yet again, raising a handsome amount for a good cause.

What’s more? None other than Sam Warburton turned up to help.

Rachel Price, head of Welsh Baccalaureate, said: "The whole SJHS community were thrilled to have such a celebrity amongst us."

Raising money for Velindre with Y10 organised by Mrs Price. 🤩 Mr Doughton had his head shaved by Sam Warburton and has raised over £600! @sjhsnewport @SJHS_Year10 @sjhsjjarrett pic.twitter.com/PWfcNH2cEV — MissBurridgeREteacher🌟 (@missburridgere) July 14, 2023

The eventful day included Mr Doughton having his hair and beard shaved off for charity by the rugby star himself - raising more than £600.

By the end of the fair, a total of ​more than £5,700 was raised for the Velindre Cancer Centre, the Hospital of Hope.

Mr Warbuton said it was "a delight to see such happy faces raising money for a very important cause.”

Mrs Price said: "It was an absolute pleasure to see all learners laughing and having fun, enjoying the activities and coming together as a community to raise money for Velindre.

"Thank you to all involved for supporting this great cause.

"A special diolch to the popular rugby star for gracing the occasion with his huge and humble personality."