The Welsh Government has urged motorists to plan their journeys ahead of time as two separate sections of the M4 will be affected by roadworks from as early as next month (August).

Both projects involve essential maintenance work to ensure "the longer-term resilience of the road network" and "to avoid any unplanned emergency repairs".

The Welsh Government added: "The work will involve the re-waterproofing, resurfacing and replacement of bridge joints to several bridge decks.

"Work is taking place during the summer period to minimise the likelihood of delays to the work caused by adverse weather conditions."

The upcoming M4 closures and roadworks

The roadworks will take place on the M4 between junctions 47 and 49 near Swansea and between junctions 24 and 28 near Newport and will begin next month.

These works are set to cause road closures and will see reduced speed limits in places.

Junctions 47 to 49

The roadworks between junctions 47 and 49, near Swansea will be ongoing from August until December.

Traffic contraflow will be in place, using the hard shoulder, and there will be reduced speed limits through the affected area.

The Welsh Government website says: "During the works between junctions 47 and 49, the traffic management layout will change to accommodate each phase of the scheme with traffic running in contraflow using the hard shoulder from early September until mid-November.

"Lower, mandatory speed limits will also be in place to protect drivers and the workforce delivering the scheme.

This news comes just weeks after the same section of the M4 near Swansea was closed overnight for three weeks.

Junctions 24 to 28

The roadworks near Newport between junctions 24 and 28 will be in place throughout September.

The work will run for four weekends and will include eight nights. This could be reduced to two weekends and eight nights depending on weather conditions.

The roadworks will result in the closure of certain sections of the M4.

Further notifications of roadworks including exact times for contraflow arrangements and road closures will be published on the Traffic Wales website.