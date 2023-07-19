From volunteers to GPs, and across the public and private sector for health and social care, our awards celebrate hard work, dedication, and excellence.

Nominations for this year’s awards, held in association with the University of South Wales, close on Sunday.

There’ll be 18 awards up for grabs on the night - to send in your nominations visit the awards website at newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/

Let’s take a look at some of the award categories:

GP Practice of the Year

We are looking for a GP practice that stands out for the level of care they provide. Sponsored by St Joseph’s Hospital, this award recognises the contribution of everyone in the GP practice in providing a good service to patients, where staff have gone the extra mile when treating you or someone you know.

Health Campaigner of the Year

The judges want to hear about a health campaigner who has stood up for what they believe in. Maybe they have campaigned for better care or lobbied to get a law changed. We want to hear the impact of their campaigning and how they got involved.

Health Charity of the Year

We are looking to hear about a local charity, or a national charity with a local base, that raises funds for the health and care sector or to help in with a particular medical condition. The judges are keen to hear about the work they do and the impact it has had, and how much they have raised over the last 12 months and the people they have been able to help.

Housing with Care Award

This award recognises an individual or team providing person-centred services to vulnerable people living in any kind of supported housing scheme. The individual or team will need to demonstrate they are meeting a range of complex care and support needs, including interacting with the local community and being driven to provide the highest quality service to individuals.

Mental Health Award

Good mental health is now recognized as a vital component to good overall health, and we would like to hear how the care and support in this sector has improved the lives of individuals and their families. Sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons, this award is open to a department or individual carer, nurse or doctor who specialises in the care and treatment of mental health.

Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year

We are looking for a doctor, dentist, nurse, surgeon or support staff member like a porter or receptionist working in the private sector who demonstrates an innovative and caring approach to their work.

Volunteer of the Year

We are looking for a volunteer who goes above and beyond and has a caring approach to their work. This person must demonstrate outstanding levels of commitment to patient care and put the patient at the heart of their volunteering.

Women’s Health Team of the Year

This award identifies an innovative project in the field of women’s health, which has measurably improved care for patients

Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year

We want to hear about a team that has made a measurable improvement in the wellbeing of the workforce. Entries are encouraged from the NHS and the private sector.