The four-bedroom property is based in Nantyderry in Monmouthshire and is being marketed by Archer & Co, Usk, with the listing featured on Rightmove.

School House is a Grade II-listed building which is accessed via a covered stone porchway which leads to a “light and airy” hallway which includes a cloakroom, plus stairs to the first floor.

Glazed double doors lead to the “generous” living room which was originally the classroom and still boasts much of its original “character and charm”.

The living room has a “beautiful” vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and floorboards adding some charm to the property.

A fireplace in the living room houses a “large” wood burner to add some cosiness in the colder months, while a balcony on the first floor appears to overlook this reception room.

An eastern wing leads to two additional reception rooms: a snug/study and a dining room. Both rooms boast feature stone fireplaces and tiled flooring.

The dining room gives direct access to the “generously proportioned” kitchen at School House.

The kitchen has numerous wall and base units, and two doors giving access to the garden at one side as well as to the rear courtyard.

In a kitchen corner are the original stone steps which lead to the largest first floor bedroom – one of three on this level, with a fourth bedroom (including en-suite facilities) also based on the ground floor.

All four of the bedrooms are double, and the main bathroom of the property can be found on the first floor of this two-storey property.

School House in Nantderry is set in approximately one quarter of an acre, with the garden laid mainly to lawn with hedged borders.

The previously mentioned rear courtyard is enclosed and would have originally been the school playground. Along with offering “fine countryside views” the property includes a gated gravel driveway with off road parking for multiple vehicles.

