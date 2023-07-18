Andrew Tucker, 37, from Pontypool is on trial accused of sexually assaulting the woman in Cwmbran last year by touching her vagina when she was asleep.

Jurors heard how the defendant sent the complainant a text saying he had done it and that her private parts were “nice and smooth”.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies read a statement from the woman to Cardiff Crown Court in which she said of the alleged offence: “This made me feel violated and I called the police.

“I did not give any consent.

“It was only when I had a text from him that I was aware of this.”

Tucker denies that he sexually assaulted her.

The jury has been told that the defendant has pleaded guilty to physically assaulting her.

Tucker’s barrister Hashim Salmman asked him how he felt about him physically attacking her.

He replied: “I feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Tucker told jurors he did not sexually assault her.

On being asked by Mr Salmman as to why he had sent the text saying he had sexually assaulted her, he answered: “I was being evil.”

Tucker added: “I feel terrible and ashamed. I feel absolutely dreadful.”

The court has heard how the defendant had been suffering from mental health problems at the time of the incident.

Tucker said he had been prescribed anti-depressants at the time and had to give up his job as a supervisor with Tesco because of problems in his life.

Of his mental health issues, he told Mr Salmann: “It is something I never want to go through ever again in my life.”

Tucker, of Oakdale Place, Pontnewynydd has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

The trial, which is being heard before Recorder Duncan Bould, continues.