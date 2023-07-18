Wayne and Tracy Phillips are also donating 10K to St David's Hospice Care who looked after his terminally ill mother, Jean Phillips.

The hospice in Newport allowed Jean, from Newport, to receive palliative care at her son's home for her final three weeks of life.

The Gwent couple were provided the amazing service for free - which they say they will forever be thankful for.

Wayne and Tracy Phillips with hospice nurse Faye

As a thank you, they've made a donation of £10,000 to St David's - and agreed to pay a nurse's salary for two years.

Cardiff-based strategic planning consultant Wayne thanked their nurse, Faye, for her 'fantastic' work - adding that the news that his mother was dying had been 'devastating'.

He said: “Thankfully the GP suggested we contact St David's Hospice Care and from the moment nurse Faye walked through our door our lives, especially that of my mother, changed forever.

"We were frightened; we were scared. We knew we needed help and didn't know which way to turn.

"We'd been worrying, stressing that we were doing things wrong and that mum was suffering even more as a result. You begin to doubt yourself. It's terrifying.

"We both feel lighter now, calmer, knowing that we did everything that we possibly could for Jean.

Wayne and Tracy Phillips will pay the salary of a St David's Hospice Care team nurse in gratitude for the care of Jean Phillips, right

“We have no regrets. It wasn't an easy time, nothing like this can be but we and the whole family feel that everything was as good as it could have been and we put this down to the excellent care from Faye and the St David's Hospice Care team.

"But it all could have been so different. I know of people who have had to go through what we did on their own, without the care, support and assistance that we had. I simply can't imagine what it's like.

"After five or ten minutes Faye had taken stock of the situation and knew exactly what was required.

“Over the time she was with us we became firm friends and my mother who could be quite stubborn and very uncooperative, especially if she didn't take to a person, almost immediately warmed to Faye. It was as if a light had gone on.

"Super Faye, as we call her, was fantastic. She took immediate control of the situation. We were blown away with the level of care, the empathy, the compassion and professionalism of Faye and her team.

"We thought the hospice was part of the NHS. Never did we think that the service was largely paid for by donations and fundraising and also that the care and services provided are completely free to users.

"It was quite a shock to know that everything that my mum and our family received from St David's Hospice Care was free.

"We wanted to show our appreciation and to continue our support by becoming a sponsor of a nurse. We hope that what we have done may be replicated by others.

“The level of care and compassion was superb and it's all for free to those who need it.

“Of course this has to be paid for, which is why we decided not just to donate an initial £10,000 to the hospice but to fund a nurse, Faye's salary, for a full two years.

St David's Hospice Care nurse Faye

"This kind of nursing must be a nightmare job, tough, demanding not just physically but mentally. Meeting people for a relatively short time with every situation different with its varied challenges but all done with a smile-it's simply amazing.”

Mum-of-six Tracy, a counsellor, said that Jean had been anxious about death in her last months, but had been determined to reward the hospice for their work.

Tracy said: "Jean had a fear of dying, she was anxious about it”.

“As a counsellor I recognised what she was going through. Towards the end, due to the excellent palliative care, she had become comfortable with the idea that she wasn't going to get better.

"It's incorrect to say that the nurses have seen it all before as every case is different.

“Every family situation is different but certain end of life signs are the same and this among the very many other things the palliative care nurses know about is their true value.

"When to do things, when not to do things, especially towards the end."