Matthew Anderson’s house on King Street, Tredegar, has flooded three times since 2018 costing £25,000 worth of damage.

Mr Anderson’s house most recently flooded on June 12, 2023, after a downpour, and he believes the council's drains are unable to take the high level of water.

Flooding outside Matthew's house (Image: Matthew Anderson)

In response Blaenau Gwent council said they are "investigating a localised flash-flooding incident".

Mr Anderson said: “I brought my house in 2018, it flooded in 2019 and 2020 costing over £25,000 worth of damage. This was through my house insurance as the council would not help at all.

“It is due to the council's drain not being able to take the water and backing up.

“All they have done is do some work to the drains in 2020/2021.

"Fast forward to June 12 this year the same thing happened again.

Flooding inside the houses in Tredegar (Image: Matthew Anderson)

“I managed to block my doors so only a little water came into my house, but other houses flooded right through. I was one of the lucky ones but some people had internal flooding all through their houses.

“Whoever I contact I have no luck; I’ll end up in a grave at this rate.”

Matthew Anderson (Image: Matthew Anderson)

The thunderstorm on June 12 caused flooding to house in King Street, Lady’s Row and Beaufort Road.

Mr Anderson said: “People’s house insurance going up due to claiming, mine has tripled in price.

High water levels outside Matthew's house (Image: Matthew Anderson)

“People will struggle to sell their houses or even rent them out and people are losing possessions from their houses, children losing toys - some of these items might have sentimental value.

“I am losing money from having to have unpaid time off work or getting in trouble with work for having time off.”

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent council said: “We are currently investigating following a localised flash flooding incident in the Sirhowy area of Tredegar on Monday, June 12, 2023.

“We are aware of a couple of properties being flooded during the incident which occurred during a recent thunderstorm.”