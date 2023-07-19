The free family-friendly festival returns this Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 with a variety of pop-up street acts, dancing, music and more.

Here is all what you need to know about acts and activities ahead of this weekend’s festival that will be performing this weekend.

Saturday, July 22

The Riverfront Theatre

11am-5pm Splashtonbury;

11am-11.40am and 4.30pm-5pm: Big Splash’s Tiny Circus (Roaming);

11.15am-12.36pm: Pitch up & Picnic: Toy Story (Entrance)

1.15pm-3.02pm: Pitch up & Picnic: Moana (Entrance);

2pm-3pm and 4pm-5pm: Sinfornia Cymru (Studio) (Entrance);

3.20pm-5.05pm: Pitch up & Picnic: The Greatest Showman.

John Frost Square

11am-5pm: Face painting;

11am-11.40pm and 2.50pm-2.10pm: Defying Gravity Academy;

11.55am-12.25pm: The Super Hooper Hula Hooping Street Show;

12.30pm-1pm: Richard Garagthy Extravaganza;

1pm-1.50pm and 3pm-3.30pm: Truth / Y GWIR;

1.35pm-2.20pm: Swan in Love (Roaming);

2.10pm-2.30pm and 4.40pm-5pm: Mud Pies;

2.20pm-3pm: Big Splash’s Tiny Circus (Roaming);

2.30pm-2.50pm and 4pm-4.30pm: Hello Buoys.

Usk Plaza

11.20am-12.20pm: The Botanists (Roaming);

12.30pm-1pm: Hello Buoys;

12.30-1pm: Out of the Box;

1.30pm-2pm and 4.30pm-5pm: The Man on the Moon;

2.20pm-3pm: The Super Hooper Hula Hooping Street Show;

2.55pm-3.25pm: Phileas Fogg: Day 79;

3.30pm-4pm: Richard Garagthy Extravaganza.

Newport Now Zone

Midday-1.45pm: The Big Splash Busk: Disco Time;

Midday-4pm: Family Fun: The Place;

12.45pm-1.15pm and 3.30pm-4pm: The Big Splash Busk: Frantastic;

12.45pm-1.45pm: Connor Allen: Miracles (Waterstones);

1.15pm-2pm: The Big Splash Busk: Disco Time;

2pm-3.30pm: The Big Splash Busk: G Expressions;

2.50pm-3.50pm: The Botanists (Commercial Street – Roaming);

4pm-4.30pm: The Big Splash Busk: Eleri Angharad;

8pm-10pm: Connor Allen: Dominos (18+ at Le Pub).

Gallery 57:

11am-5pm: Family Fun.

University of South Wales

11.25am-11.55am, midday-12.30pm, 2pm-2.30pm; and 3pm-3.50pm: Connor Curates: Childrens Stories;

1pm-1.30pm Holes;

2pm-2.30pm: Mud Pies;

1pm-1.30pm and 4pm-4.30pm: Captive.

Riverwalk Way

11.30am-12.15pm and 3.05pm-4.30pm: Swan in Love;

11.40pm-12.20pm and 3.05pm-3.45pm: The Flying Squad;

12.20pm-1pm: Big Splash’s Tiny Circus (Roaming);

1pm-1.30pm and 4pm-4.30pm: Phileas Fogg: Day 79;

6.15pm-7.15pm: Aleighcia Scott performing on the celebrity stage.

Sunday, July 23

The Riverfront Theatre

11.30am-4pm: Splashtonbury;

11.30am-12.10pm and 4pm-4.30pm: Big Splash Tiny Circus (Roaming);

Midday -1pm: The Botanists (Entrance) (Roaming);

3.30pm-4pm: Wonderbrass (Entrance).

John Frost Square

11.30am-4pm: Face painting;

11.35am-midday and 3pm-3.25pm: Little Miss Majoretts;

12.30pm-1.15pm and 3.30pm-4.15pm: Frogs in Bogs;

1.25pm-2.05pm: The Flying Squad (Roaming);

2pm-2.30pm: Wonderbrass;

2.30pm-5pm: Richard Garaghty extravaganza;

3.30pm-4.30pm: Botanists.

Usk Plaza

11.30pm-midday: Richard Garagthy extravaganza;

12.30pm-1pm and 2.30pm-3pm: Out of the Box;

1.30pm-2pm and 3.30pm-4pm: The Super Hooper Hula Hooping Street Show.

Newport Now Zone

Midday-4pm: Family Fun: The Place (The Place);

1pm-1.30pm: Wonderbrass (Commercial Street, Roaming).

Gallery 57:

11.30am-4pm: Family Fun.

University of South Wales

11.30am-midday: Hummadruz Workshop;

11.30am-1.30pm: Bethany Seddon Workshop;

11.55am-12.30pm and 2.30pm-2.50pm: Defying Gravity Academy;

1pm-1.30pm and 2.35pm-2.50pm: Holes;

2pm-2.30pm and 4pm-4.30pm: Mud Pies.

Riverwalk Way

11.40am-12.20pm and 3.05pm-3.45pm: Flying Squad (Roaming);

12.20pm-1.05pm and 3.45pm-4.30pm: Swan in Love (Roaming).

Tony the balloon man will be roaming around the city centre on Saturday and Sunday from midday-4pm.

Find the Splashtonbury timetable here for times of other acts: https://www.newportlive.co.uk/application/files/6216/8915/5276/28_Splashtonbury_521_Big_Splash_Programme_Digital_.pdf