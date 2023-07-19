Cai Gibbs’ passion for hairdressing was born in 2020 when the then-16-year-old started cutting his dad's hair - learning what to do by watching YouTube videos.

Now the teenager is renting a chair from Will Gough, owner of Pit Stop Barbers, with the dream of “owning his own barbering academy.”

Mr Gibbs said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be working in such a busy barbershop. When Will asked me to work alongside him I was very excited and shocked to be asked to work in such an established and well-known barbershop.

Cai Gibbs and Will Gough in Pit Stop Barbers (Image: Ria Gibbs)

“Hopefully in the future I can push myself to the limits and own my own barbering academy and teach other people like me now to cut hair.

“I first got into barbering in 2020 lockdown when I started cutting my dad’s hair but would always result in shaving it off from that point, I knew what I wanted to do.

“I started to watch different videos on YouTube on how to cut hair which really helped me develop.

“The reason I love doing what I do is because it can bring a smile to someone’s face and make them feel good about themselves, I also like to talk to people about their interests and life.”

Mr Gibbs has now started a 12-week barbering course, and has gained a level 2 qualification in barbering.

Cai Gibbs said he was very excited to work alongside Will Gough (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Proud mum Ria Gibbs, owner of family-run café Front Row Food said: “Cai set up his own business from our conservatory where he was for a year.

“He started cutting hair in lockdown and was doing family and friends and he became really talented, now he is working six days at the shop and in a training centre one day a week for 12 weeks.

“I want to share that’s even if you don’t go to college or university, you can still achieve amazing greatness with self-belief, motivation and drive.”

Outside Pit Stop Barbers (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Mr Gough, 26, opened Pit Stop Barbers in Hanbury Road in April 2022 after previously being in the industry for nine years.

“Barbering’s been my first love since I got into the industry," said Mr Gough. "I’ve always enjoyed changing appearances and making people feel good about themselves.

“It’s always been my dream to successful barbershop, it’s been a long road and it hasn’t been without ups and downs, but I’ve now achieved everything I can on my own now and am looking to take my business to the next level by catering for wider audiences.”

Pit Stop Barbers is open daily from 9am until 6.30pm for walk-ins and bookings.