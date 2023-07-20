Schools across Gwent break up for summer on Friday, July 21, and during the six-week break it is estimated that Torfaen Council’s Play Scheme will provide more than 2,000 hours of fun and activities for more than 3,000 children.

From open access playschemes, to play and activity camps and respite sessions, the councils’ Summer Fest programme will see children aged between five and 12 years have access to activities every day.

These activities include arts and crafts, seasonal sports, team games and lots of free choice play to help keep them fit and healthy.

Julian Davenne, play service manager at Torfaen Council, said: "We are looking forward to a fantastic week training the staff and volunteers, and an even better summer than previous years.

“The staff and volunteers are all raring to go to offer play opportunities to children and young people across the borough.

"I know we are going to have a memorable summer, with lots of smiley faces and great friendships being formed."

Next week, more than 360 staff and volunteers will be taking part in training to equip them to deal with everything from minor accidents to argument between children.

Playworker Maia Elsworthy, who has volunteered with the service for the past two years, said: “I really enjoy volunteering.

“It keeps me fit running around constantly with the children, and I was lucky enough to be awarded Torfaen Play Volunteer of the Year in February this year.”

One mum whose son has attended the programme since he was five years old, has praised Torfaen Play for its excellent service.

Kelly Longney said: “My boy has been attending Nant Celyn Play Provisions since he was five and all the staff have catered to his needs and are brilliant.

“We go to the clubs and the holiday playschemes and could not be happier with this service.

“We will be gutted this year when our boy goes to comp as we will not have this amazing service. Thank you for all you do Torfaen Play – you really do make a difference.”

The Cwmbran Stadium Activities camp and the Open Access Playschemes do not require pre booking. Parents need to complete the registration process on the first day their child wishes to attend.

To find out how your child can take part in this year’s summer play programme, visit the Torfaen Council website or Connect Torfaen for the latest listings.