It comes as the European Travel Information and Authorisation System is expected to start the change in 2024.

Previously UK citizens were able to travel across countries like France, Spain and Italy freely with no need for a visa thanks to a UK visa-free agreement with the UK.

However, following the Brexit referendum, visa-free travel is set to end after being postponed twice already.

What are ETIAS permits?





As stated on the ETIAS website: “ETIAS travel authorisation is an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to any of these 30 European countries.”

The permits are linked to travellers' passports and can be valid for up to three years or until the passport expires (dependent on what comes first).

Anyone buying a new passport will need to get a new ETIAS travel authorisation too.

ETIAS permits allow travellers to “enter the territory” of 30 European countries as often as wanted for short-term stays (90 days maximum).

Although ETIAS make it easier to travel, they do not guarantee entry as you will still need all other required travel documents.

In what European countries do you need an ETIAS permit?





There are 30 European countries that require ETIAS permits to enter for British travellers, these countries are:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Romania

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Norway

Switzerland

There are also several European microstates that require an ETIAS permit, these are:

Andorra

Monaco

San Marino

Vatican City

How to apply for an ETIAS permit?





You can apply for an ETIAS permit now via the website.

On the website, you will be asked to fill in an application form and it is important to note that there is a charge of seven Euros.

Once applied you should have a response within four days however they can sometimes take up to 14 days.

The website does also offer more information on who is eligible and reasons why you may not need a ETIAS permit.