From their convenience to water efficiency on a full load, dishwashers have become popular in many homes across the country.

Dishwashers are supposed to last around 10 years, according to manufacturers surveyed by Consumer Reports.

How you can reduce your energy bills

On average, a new dishwasher also costs between around £200 to £1,600, appliance experts at RGBDirect say.

Giving your dishwasher some TLC, knowing how to load it properly and the objects that you should never put inside it are some of the ways that you can maximise its lifespan and make your money go further.

If you want to save yourself some costly repair bills or forking out for a new machine before you have to, listen up.

Here are five 'surprising' objects that could damage your dishwasher, according to RGBDirect.

Tin foil, non-removable labels and metal should never go in your dishwasher

Tin foil or metallic objects

RGBDirect has advised that metallic items, including tin foil or metal containers with sharp edges, should not be placed in the dishwasher.

The appliance experts explain that these items can cause physical damage to the inside of the machine.

They can also create sparks which can be hazardous, the experts say.

Extremely hot or cold items

You should also avoid putting extremely hot objects directly into the dishwasher and should instead wait until they cool.

This is due to sudden temperature changes causing stress on the machine's components.

RGB also reminds dishwasher users that placing extremely cold items into a hot dishwasher can cause thermal shock and could also potentially damage the machine.

Here's how often you should be cleaning your dishwasher. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Non-removable labels or stickers

Items with non-removable labels or stickers should not be placed in the dishwasher, according to the appliance experts.

The heat and moisture can cause the labels to disintegrate which can lead to a sticky residue that can clog your dishwasher's mechanisms or cause damage to other items.

Non-dishwasher-safe plastics

The high temperatures and intense water pressure of a dishwasher aren't for every item and some plastics are not designed to withstand these conditions.

You should avoid putting non-dishwasher-safe plastics in the machine, as they can warp, melt, or release harmful chemicals.

Large or heavy items that obstruct spray arms

You can hinder the water circulation and cleaning performance of your dishwasher by placing large or heavy items, such as baking sheets or oversized pots, in the machine.

RBGDirect recommends arranging these items in a way that allows the spray arms to rotate freely.

Non-dishwasher safe plastics and large or heavy items should not go in your dishwasher. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

How often should I clean my dishwasher?





Product training manager at Miele GB (miele.co.uk), Rosie Clarke, spoke to the PA News Agency about how often you should clean your dishwasher.

Clarke commented: “For dishwashers, the filter should be checked after every use to remove any food deposits, pips or bone fragments, and rinsed under the tap if it looks clogged or dirty.

"A dishwasher cleaning product should be run through on a hot wash once every few months to clear any fat deposits or build-up in the pipes."

You should also look at the spray arms once a month.

“If you spot any gunk clinging to the rubber nozzles, wipe it away with an old toothbrush and vinegar, whilst also giving the arms a good wipe to remove any residue,” Richard Howarth, large appliance expert at AO.com, told the PA News Agency.