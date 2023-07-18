Ryan Rees, 14, was allegedly hit by a car near Barry Leisure Centre on Saturday, July 15.

Ryan's mother Rachel Young said she was horrified when she found out, and wants to know what happened.

Ms Young found out after a woman went up to the unconscious Ryan, took his phone and phoned her.

“I was devasted,” said Ms Young. “I was really shook-up and did not know what was going to happen.”

Ryan, who attends Pencoedtre High, was rushed to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff after suffering a broken collar bone in the incident.

It said he went over the bonnet of the vehicle in question.

Now, South Wales Police is launching an investigation into what happened and is appealing directly to the driver to come forward.

It is believed the car involved was a red Ford Fiesta.

In a statement, police said: “At around 6pm on Saturday, South Wales Police received a report of a collision involving an electric scooter and a car on Greenwood Street, Barry.

“A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car, believed to be a red Ford Fiesta, failed to stop following the collision outside the leisure centre.

“We are appealing for the driver, or anyone else with information, to please contact police quoting occurrence 2300235620."

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed their involvement in the incident, sending an ambulance.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.58pm on Saturday to reports of a road traffic accident on Greenwood Street in Barry.

“We sent a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.”