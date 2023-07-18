Sir Tom will be performing three shows at the historic Cardiff Castle on Friday, July 21; Monday, July 24 and Saturday, August 5.

He is one of the final big acts to be visiting Cardiff this summer following on from the likes of Beyonce, Harry Styles, Coldplay and Blondie.

Sir Tom last appeared at Cardiff's Principality Stadium alongside Stereophonics at two sell-out dates last year.

But his Cardiff Castle shows, which are part of his Ages and Stages tour, will be the first time in 21 years he has headlined in the Welsh capital.

Ahead of Sir Tom's Cardiff Castle shows, here's everything you need to know from concert times and remaining tickets to road closures and where to park.

Are tickets still available to see Tom Jones in Cardiff?





Two of Sir Tom's three shows are completely sold out - Friday and Monday, August 5.

But there are still limited re-sale tickets available for the Monday, July 24 gig (at the time of publication).

The tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website and are available for £92.

Tom Jones' Cardiff Castle concert times

Sir Tom Jones will be performing at Cardiff Castle on Friday, July 21; Monday, July 24 and Saturday, August 5.

Gates for each of the shows will open at 5pm.

Who is the support act for Tom Jones in Cardiff?





There will be no support act for Sir Tom when he performs at Cardiff Castle in July and August 2023.

What is the weather like for Tom Jones' concerts at Cardiff Castle?





Cardiff Castle is an open-air venue and so is subject to weather conditions.

The weather for Sir Tom's three concerts, according to BBC weather forecasts are as follows:

Friday, July 21 - Max: 20C | Min: 12C (sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with a very low chance of rain)

- Max: 20C | Min: 12C (sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with a very low chance of rain) Monday, July 24 - Max: 20C | Min: 11C (light rain showers and a gentle breeze)

- Max: 20C | Min: 11C (light rain showers and a gentle breeze) Saturday, August 5 - Not available at time of publication

Road closures for Tom Jones' Cardiff Castle shows

Unlike the Beyonce, Coldplay and Harry Styles' concerts at Principality Stadium, there will be no major city centre road closures for Sir Tom's gigs at Cardiff Castle.

However, according to Cardiff Bus, Castle Street will be closed between Westgate Street and Kingsway, for crowd safety following the three concerts.

These closures are expected to be in place from around 9:45 pm to midnight.

This road closure will also impact bus services, so be sure to visit the Cardiff Bus website for more details and alternate routes.

Parking for Tom Jones' Cardiff Castle shows

According to the Cardiff Castle website, there is no dedicated parking available on site.

However, there are several public parking facilities close by.

From 10 Jun to 5 Aug, we are welcoming globally renowned artists to Cardiff Castle as part of the Summer Concert Series.

If you are planning to visit during this time, please note that there will be some changes to our regular opening hours on event days.https://t.co/kcodSzuC6X — Cardiff Castle (@cardiff_castle) June 9, 2023

Pre-bookable parking is available at NCP Cardiff Westgate Street and NCP Cardiff Greyfriars.

There are also a number of other city centre car parks that will be available to use on the day including St David's Car Park which is open 24 hours.

You can also visit the Just Park website which will tell you about available parking options in the area.