ABBIGAIL JONES, 29, of Hillview Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Blewitt Street on March 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JOSH EMERY, 20, of Heol Helig, Brynmawr must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on King Street last Christmas Day.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DARYL PARSONS, 26, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on February 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COREY RAINBOW, 22, of Handsworth Street, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Llanwern on January 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TYRONE DAVID NURDEN, 35, of St Andrews Walk, Tredunnock, Usk must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Blenheim Avenue, Magor on April 9.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DERVIS OZDEMIR, 42, of Eaton Road, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 in Pontypool on February 9.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT ANDREW DAVIES, 35, of Caerbryn, Pentwynmawr, Caerphilly must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on January 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARY JONATHAN LUCAS, 66, of Beach Road, St Brides, Newport must pay £72 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.