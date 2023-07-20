But Philip Allman, 32, was only at large in Newport for five minutes after officers ran after and handcuffed him.

Officers were called to the probation office on Lower Dock Street last month after they were alerted that Allman was wanted on recall to prison following his early release while serving a jail sentence for burglary.

When they were about to place the defendant, who also has previous convictions for fraud, into the police vehicle he managed to break free.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “As he was being escorted from the building he shrugged off the officers and ran off.”

Judge Paul Hobson asked him: “How long was he at large for?”

He replied: “About five minutes. Officers pursued him and he was found nearby.”

Allman, from Newport, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody

The offence took place at around 10.25am on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

He has more than 25 convictions for 64 offences.

The court heard that Allman, who was represented by Nicholas Gedge, went to the probation office oblivious to the fact that he had been recalled to prison.

The defendant still had the love of a “good woman” devoted to him, it was said.

He was jailed for three months.