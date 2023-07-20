Newport City Council announced today, Wednesday, it would roll out free school meals this autumn term onwards, a year ahead of the Welsh Government’s target date in 2024.

Meals will be available from September for Years 3, 4, 5 and 6. Younger pupils are already receiving free school lunches.

Newport City Council said it would roll out the scheme with catering company Chartwells.

Cllr Deb Davies, cabinet member for education and early years, said: "Research has shown that children learn so much better when they are fed and full.

"We know that many families are struggling with the cost-of-living but may not have qualified for the traditional free school meals.

"It is to be hoped that this will help ease their concerns by making sure their children have a free meal at lunchtime and will be ready to engage in lessons in the afternoon."

All primary pupils will receive free lunch, without applying, from the start of the autumn term this September.