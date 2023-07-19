The 28-year-old, a pedestrian, was involved in a crash with a car on the A468 at around 1am on Wednesday.

The incident happened between Trecenydd Roundabout and the Cedar Tree (Toby Carvery), Gwent Police said.

The man's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"If you witnessed the collision, were in the area at the time or have dashcam footage that could help please call us on 101, quoting 2300239513, or you can [send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter to] us," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.