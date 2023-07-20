The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales is inviting older people who have struggled to access information, services or other amenities due to being digitally excluded to get in touch with her to share their experiences, so she can identify particular difficulties and barriers people are facing, and areas where action is required.

Heléna Herklots' call for evidence from older people comes following the publication of formal guidance in 20211 which set out the kinds of action local authorities and health boards should be taking to ensure that people’s rights to access information and services via non-digital means are upheld.

Data has shown that around a third of people aged 75+ are not online, and research undertaken by the commissioner found that a third of people aged 60+ do not use a smart phone, and that, amongst those that do, skills vary a great deal.

For example, one in in four older people who use a smartphone said they would be unable to use their phone to pay for parking, while one in five said they could not scan a QR code or use a mobile ticket for an event. More than 10 per cent also said that they were unable to use their smartphone to do a number of day-to-day things, such as accessing banking information, using maps, or tracking a parcel.

The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales Heléna Herklots (Image: File)

Meanwhile, more than 30 per cent said they would be less likely to undertake activities or visit places where a smartphone is necessary.

Ms Herklots said: “Many of us, including a growing number of older people, increasingly use digital technology and online services as part of our daily lives, which can bring many benefits.

“But we know that for a significant number of older people who are not online, the shift towards digital has created new issues and barriers that can prevent people from accessing information and services, getting out and about and doing the things that matter to them."

She continued: "Some older people have shared with me, for example, that they are unable to book online health appointments, while others have told me about difficulties they have faced when they are required to use apps to pay for services such as parking the car.

“To better understand the particular issues people are facing, and the impact these are having on people’s lives, I’m keen for older people who are not online or who struggle using digital technology to contact my office to highlight any difficulties and barriers they have faced."

Ms Herklots would like to hear from older people, their families and friends.

In writing: Cambrian Buildings; Mount Stuart Square; Butetown; Cardiff; CF10 5FL;

Phone: 03442 640 670;

Email: ask@olderpeople.wales

Responses are open until Friday, September 1.