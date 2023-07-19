The retailer has already closed 37 stores so far this year, including all 34 of its branches in the Republic of Ireland, which it shut for good last month.

Argos, owned by Sainsbury’s, announced plans to close 100 stores earlier this year.

The recent closures are part of its partner company's new strategy which involves closing 420 standalone stores over three-and-a-half years.

Next year, the retailer plans to have 160 standalone stores and around 430-460 counters within Sainsbury's supermarkets.

An Argos spokesperson said: "To make shopping more convenient for customers and to enable us to invest where it matters most, we are relocating many of our standalone Argos stores to Sainsbury’s – this includes our Grimsby Alexandra Dock and Scunthorpe Argos stores.

"Brand new Argos stores will open inside Sainsbury’s Grimsby and Sainsbury’s Scunthorpe next month, enabling customers to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products from Argos while picking up their groceries.”

Argos stores closing in 2023

According to the Mail Online these are the Argos stores closing next month:

St Stephen's Shopping Centre, Hull, August 8

Alexandra Retail Park, Grimsby - August 9

Lakeside Retail Park, Scunthorpe (August 15/16)

Riverside, Norwich - date TBC

Park Plaza, Bridgend - date TBC

Cardiff Bay - date TBC

Newport Road, Cardiff - date TBC

While, these are the Argos stores which have already closed this year:

Coventry City Arcade - January 7

Nottingham City Centre - January 14

Coatbridge Lanarkshire - March 11

Birkenhead Pyramids Shopping Centre - March 22

All stores in the Republic of Ireland - June 24

Other store closures in 2023

Stores including New Look, Iceland, Barclays and Natwest have all announced they will be shutting stores in 2023 - with some of those closures coming this month (July).

Boots announced earlier this week they would be closing 300 stores in the UK in the next 12 months.

Marks and Spencer have already closed a number of stores across the UK in 2023 and are set to close two more before the end of the year.

The two Marks and Spencer stores still to close in 2023 are:

Newport Road, Cardiff - spring

Eagles Meadow, Wrexham - autumn

It's not all bad news for Marks and Spencer shoppers with the high street supermarket also set to open a range of new stores over the summer.

These sites include Purley Way, Leeds White Rose (relocation), Liverpool (relocation) and Stockport (food hall).

Prezzo also revealed earlier this year it would be closing 46 restaurants in the UK, putting 810 workers at risk of being made redundant.

The announcement came just two years after the group shut 22 restaurants and cut 216 jobs.

Bosses at the Italian restaurant chain said the cuts, which are part of a broader strategic review, will affect sites where “the post-Covid recovery has proved harder than we had hoped”.

Restaurant chain Frankie and Benny's also revealed in March it would be closing 35 stores.