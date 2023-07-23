JBM claims that this 'would provide enough cheap renewable energy to via the National Grid to power more than 45,300 Welsh homes'.

This figure could only be reached at maximum capacity, a device that both wind and solar proposals always state in their submissions to the non-scientific Welsh authorities.

While wind is only 24 per cent efficient, solar has an accepted figure of 10 per cent efficiency. Even the solar industry recognises this figure.

In effect, one has to divide their claim by 10, to give us just 4,530 'Welsh' homes that could 'benefit'.

Around 80 per cent of all the energy from wind and solar power sites across Wales is transferred to England via the National Grid - there is not a separate 'tap' for Welsh users.

The Bishton site will be supplying English homes.

The Pembroke natural gas-powered station alone supplies far more energy than Wales needs - with massive pylons taking that energy across Wales into England, and then onwards in underground cables.

If only the Senedd's politicians could be made financially accountable for their incredible and irrecoverable destruction of our tiny nation's remaining countryside.

Terry Breverton

Penarth