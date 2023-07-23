This detached bungalow, which is based in Tredegar, is being marketed by Greg Roberts and Co and is listed on Rightmove.

It has four rooms which are currently used as bedrooms, plus a room which is currently used as a dining room but could easily be used as a fifth bedroom if needed.

The bungalow has “low maintenance” grounds, including a private gated driveway and single garage - but perhaps the biggest surprise is the detached outbuilding to the back of the property.

Rather than a place to store flowerpots and tools this building is being used as a games room – housing a full-sized snooker table.

This games room is 7.61m x 6.01m (making it the biggest room on the site) with a concrete base and five windows, offering plenty of potential. For families this could be somewhere for kids to play in the day or for the adults to unwind in during the evening.

It’s based in the back garden, which is paved, and houses a shed and an outdoor tap. The front garden is also paved and has raised flowerbeds with a boundary wall, hedges and fencing.

Inside the bungalow itself – which has an upper half-storey – is a living room with a feature marble surround fireplace and windows to the front and side.

The kitchen/breakfast room has tiled flooring and a variety of base and eye wall units with a stainless steel sink and drainer. There’s space for an oven, fridge/freezer, and a washing machine.

The bathroom has tiled flooring and a double walk-in shower enclosure with a Triton shower, plus the usual amenities – including a vanity unit beneath the sink.

The five bedrooms (including one currently used as a dining room) are all carpeted at present – two of them have built-in wardrobes while another includes a storage cupboard.

