Edward Weeks raped his victim in his home a few days after Christmas last year, while cameras in his bedroom recorded the act.

Weeks raped the woman while she slept, and when he was arrested, he "confirmed throughout the act [the victim had] stayed asleep".

Cardiff Crown Court heard on Wednesday how the incident had an "extreme" psychological impact on his victim, who took her own life after reporting the crime.

In a statement read to the court, a relative of the victim described her as a "selfless", "bubbly" and "positive" person who loved animals and had a "gorgeous spirit".

The incident and the events which followed had been "devastating" for the victim's family, she added.

Julia Cox, defending Weeks, accepted the victim was "vulnerable" and that she suffered "severe psychological harm".

The defendant, aged 33, was previously of "good character" and had no previous convictions or cautions, she said, adding that Weeks was "remorseful", had additional learning needs, and had pleaded guilty to the charge of rape.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said Weeks, whose address was given to the court as Miskin Green, Llanyravon, had "committed a very wicked act" and a prison sentence was inevitable.

Describing the "tragic" facts of the case, the judge said Weeks knew the victim was vulnerable.

After raping her, Weeks "didn't tell her what happened", he added.

The court heard how an investigation was launched after the police learned of the incident.

"The effect of all this on [the victim] was too much and she took her own life," the judge said, explaining that the woman's death meant the rape offence would lead to a more severe punishment for Weeks, in line with the sentencing guidelines for judges.

Weeks must serve two-thirds of his eight-year sentence in prison before he is eligible for release on license.

The judge also ordered the defendant to register as a sex offender for life.