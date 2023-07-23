Ballet Cymru, which is an international touring ballet company for Wales based in Rogerstone, will bring their production of Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood & The Three Little Pigs to Tredegar House in Newport this August.

The award-winning company is no stranger to outdoor performances – in 2022 they brought their production of Dare to DREAM (putting a gender bending modern spin on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream) to Tredegar House.

Now, for 2023, they will bring their latest production – set to music by the outstanding composer Paul Patterson.

Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood & The Three Little Pigs is suitable for all ages. It was a huge success when last performed in 2016, with it awarded Best Dance Production at the Wales Theatre Awards.

Viewers can expect “glorious” costumes, “amazing” dancing and “stunning” video projections which aim to make the ballet accessible for all age groups. Performances will also include integrated BSL English Interpretation by Liz May, with visitors welcome to pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawn.

Ballet Cymru’s production of Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood & The Three Little Pigs will be performed on the grounds of Tredegar House in Newport on Wednesday, August 23, and Thursday, August 24.

Both outdoor performances will be from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets are £20 or £10 for concessions (students, those aged nine to 17, senior citizens, and disabled). They are free for children up to the age of eight.