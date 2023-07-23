Families want to have fun and make memories, but also want to avoid spending a fortune (especially with the current state of the cost of living).

Fortunately there’s plenty of cheap (or free) family activities to enjoy in South Wales - including the Gwent region.

Relax on the beach:

What summer holidays are complete without a trip to the seaside?

Whether you want to build sandcastles, play in rock pools, brave a dip in the sea – there’s something for everyone and an abundance of beaches in South East Wales.

Porthcawl’s Rest Bay is hugely popular and includes a watersports centre, ideal for those hoping to splash around without splashing out.

There’s also Ogmore-by-Sea with pretty picture opportunities, Whitmore Bay at Barry Island with plenty of additional amusement - including arcades and fairground rides, and many more.

Read more about the best beaches in South East Wales here.

Explore history:

Learning can take place outside school and there's an abundance of free Welsh museums to visit.

St Fagans National Museum in Cardiff was recently named among the UK’s best free days out - although there are car parking fees. Standing in the grounds of St Fagans Castle and gardens this open-air museum gives plenty of insight into Welsh history.

There’s also National Museum Cardiff with plenty of natural history, plus world-class artwork within the art gallery. It’s based near Cardiff city centre, with plenty of shopping and eating options for people wanting to make a day of it.

Sticking to the Gwent region, there’s Big Pit National Coal Museum which is in Blaenavon, and offers insight into the mining history of Wales – with underground tours available. For youngsters under five the museum will also have free soft play on selected days throughout summer.

Alternatively, there’s plenty of Roman history to explore in Caerleon – including National Roman Legion Museum which will also offer gladiator training school, plus insight into family life in the fortress on selected days.

Just keep swimming:

There’s an array of options for those wanting a day at the pool – including Ponty Lido for those willing to travel a bit further to Pontypridd. Ponty Lido includes family fun/casual sessions, which are free for children (subject to supervision conditions) and £3 for adults wanting to join or spectate.

Cardiff International Pool is another great option – its leisure pool includes water flumes, a lazy river, and more. It’s a little more pricey than Lido Ponty; you can find out more and book a session here.

In Newport leisure swimming is available at Active Living Centre and the main pool at the Regional Pool & Tennis Centre.

Find out more about swimming options for the following locations:

Meet some animals:

There’s plenty of places for families to appreciate animals, although Greenmeadow Community Farm is currently closed for refurbishment.

Walnut Tree Farm Park in St Brides is open between 10am and 5pm every day. Tickets are £8 for adults, £7 for children, or £24 for a family ticket (admitting two adults and two children).

There are plenty of animals to see (and feed – with 50p bags of food available) along with horse and tractor rides when the weather is suitable.

Raglan Farm Park is also open between 10am and 5pm daily (except Christmas). Along with animals it has soft play (inside) plus zip wires, swings, slides, roundabouts, trampolines, ‘ride-on’ tractors and go-carts.

Tickets are £8 for adults (£6 for senior citizens aged 60+) and £7 for children (or free for babies under the age of two).

For lovers of birds, Festival Park Owl Sanctuary in Ebbw Vale is free to visit and open seven days a week – between 9.30am and 5pm from March to October.

Visitors can see a variety of birds of prey including owls, hawks, eagles, and kestrels. Bird handling is between 11am and 1pm, then from 2pm to 4pm.

Conquer a castle

Wales has no shortage of castles for budding knights and princesses to explore.

Caldicot Castle is free to visit (excluding event days) and is open from 11am to 4pm weekdays - but is closed on Mondays. This Norman castle boasts tranquil gardens and a wooded country park, blending nature and history, with guests able to explore the towers, courtyard (which boasts an enormous cannon) and even the dungeon.

Alternatively, for those willing to fork out a bit of cash there’s plenty of Cadw sites to visit including:

Caerphilly Castle which is £10.60 for adults, £7.50 for children (free for those under five), £10 for seniors, and free for Cadw members. A family ticket – which admits two adults and up to three children – is £34.30.

Raglan Castle, which is £8.70 for adults, £6.10 for children (free for under five), £8.10 for seniors, and free for Cadw members. A family ticket – which admits two adults and up to three children – is £28.20. These same prices apply to Tintern Abbey.

Blaenavon Ironworks, which is £6.90 for adults, £4.80 for children (free for under five), £6.30 for seniors, and free for Cadw members. A family ticket – which admits two adults and up to three children – is £22.50.

Get in touch with nature

There are plenty of beautiful places for people of all ages to explore in Newport and across Gwent. People can take a stroll along Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal – Fourteen Locks in Newport is a great part of the canal to explore.

There’s also plenty of parks in Newport – Belle Vue Park, Beechwood Park, Tredegar Park, to name a few – and beauty spots including the Wetlands and Glebelands.

Alternatively, in Torfaen there’s Pontypool Park, which includes the iconic Folly Tower and Shell Grotto.

In Blaenau Gwent there’s Cwmtillery Lakes (Abertillery) plus Parc Bryn Bach (Tredegar) which has an array of activities (plus free parking) – check it out at parcbrynbach.co.uk.

In Caerphilly there’s plenty of places to get in touch with nature – including but not limited to Parc Penallta, Pen y Fan Pond, and Sirhowy Valley Country Park. Plus Monmouthshire has an abundance of parks and gardens which you can read about here.