The Princess Royal visited Barry’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau on Broad Street to celebrate the centre’s 30th anniversary - as patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice, she opened the offices in 1993.

Watch the videos lower down in the article including Princess Anne making a speech while unveiling a plaque - and THAT Cardiff Prison joke!

The Princess is greeted at the door of Barry's Citizens Advice Bureau (Image: Newsquest)

The Princess was described as engaged (Image: Newsquest)

While the occasion had the choreographed precision 'the firm' are famous for, the day’s royal in question was described as interested, accommodating and down to earth.

Guest Jason Wroe, of Newydd Housing, described how when he got the email to attend the event it was described that, with Princess Anne, there will be “no awkward silences” - and there certainly wasn’t.

From the moment the Princess stepped out her SUV and passed security, she greeted guests at the door of the bureau and everything just flowed.

The Princess was welcomed by Barry Mayor, Cllr Julie Aviet, Mayor’s consort Brian Morris, high sheriff of South Glamorgan Rhys James and the chief super intendant of South Wales Police before the bureau’s CEO Jane Clay escorted Princess Anne round the building to see how the work is getting on.

Watch the video below as Princess Anne is greeted at Barry's Citizens Advice Bureau

The Princess was given a posy of flowers by Ava Chesterman, 9, with father Lee (Image: Newsquest)

The Princess is a patron of Citizens Advice (Image: Newsquest)

Then the Princess arrived at the canteen where she mingled with bureau staff and guests, including Melanie Simmonds, head of Save The Children Cymru, who said the princess wasn’t just there to simply nod and smile.

“Her Highness is so nice to meet and somebody who understands our challenges,” said Ms Simmonds. “She’s engaged in the work we do and the breadth of knowledge she has is incredible.”

The Princess presented Peter Whiting (left) with an accolade for 20 years volunteering - alongside David Swallow, another bureau volunteer (Image: Newsquest)

A nice touch was the Princess being presented with a posy by nine-year-old Ava Chesterman, who attended the event with father Lee, a deputy team leader in the bureau’s debt team.

The Princess was show round the bureau (Image: Newquest)

When asked what it was like meeting a real-life princess, Ava said it was wonderful – apparently Princess Anne asked her where she was going on her holidays, with a trip to Rhodes planned, but before that she would be heading to Barry Island for some chips!

Watch the video below as Princess Anne unveils a plaque and makes a nice quip about her next engagement...

She unveiled a plaque in the office's snazzy canteen (Image: Newsquest)

Guests watched the Princess in awe (Image: Newsquest)

The pièce de résistance of the day was the Princess unveiling a plaque in the bureau’s snazzy dining hall, which includes a bar - sadly closed on this occasion.

On unveiling the plaque, the Princess said: “It’s quite a transformation compared to my last visit, but it reflects how much you are doing here and how central you have become while not losing the local touch.”

And with a wistful smile the Princess finished by saying: “Now, I am going back to Cardiff prison” (for another scheduled royal visit...).

And with that, the down-to-earth Princess was gone.