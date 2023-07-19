Andrew Tucker, 37, from Pontypool was found not guilty of sexual assault but has admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Cwmbran last year.

He also admitted an offence relating to a threat to burn her family home down.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, said to Tucker: “This was serious behaviour towards your victim.”

Despite being granted a pre-sentence report, the defendant, of Oakdale Place, Pontnewynydd was told to prepare for the prospect of going to prison.

MORE NEWS: Drugs gang caught selling cocaine jailed for nearly 14 years

Recorder Bould also warned Tucker: “Make sure you turn up for your sentence on August 11 or you would be committing a further offence.”

He was accused of sexually assaulting the woman by touching her vagina when she was asleep.

Jurors heard how the defendant sent the complainant a text saying he had done it and that her private parts were “nice and smooth”.

During the trial, Tucker’s barrister Hashim Salmman asked him how he felt about him physically attacking her.

He replied: “I feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Tucker told jurors he did not sexually assault her.

On being asked by Mr Salmman as to why he had sent the text saying he had sexually assaulted her, he answered: “I was being evil.”

Tucker added: “I feel terrible and ashamed. I feel absolutely dreadful.”

The court heard how the defendant had been suffering from mental health problems at the time.

Tucker said he had been prescribed anti-depressants at the time and had to give up his job as a supervisor with Tesco.

Of his mental health issues, he told Mr Salmann: “It is something I never want to go through ever again in my life.”

The judge thanked the jury for their public service before he discharged them.