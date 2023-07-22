Luke Gibson was spotted trading the Rolex Sky-Dweller with a businessman at Sainsbury’s on Newport’s Albany Street.

Gibson was back at the city’s crown court for a proceeds of crime hearing where it emerged he'd profited by £34,999.08, and has that amount in available assets.

He must hand it over to the police within three months or face nine months in jail in default.

The 32-year-old, of Windermere Square, Newport, was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court last December that was suspended.

It was suspended for two years and he was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a seven-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

During his sentencing hearing the court heard how Gibson confessed to the police he had bought the watch with money he’d made from dealing cannabis.

The sale of the Rolex was witnessed by Detective Constable Barrie Redmond who was in an unmarked police car at Sainsbury’s on May 10, 2020.

Gibson had been in a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV at the time and the vehicle was found by police 10 minutes later outside a house on Caerleon Road.

When the property was searched by officers they discovered 429g of cannabis.

Four months later officers found him with a further 218g of the class B drug.

Gibson admitted converting criminal property, possession of criminal property, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, perverting the course of justice and driving without due care and attention.