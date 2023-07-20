It's no secret that the cost of household essentials and our favourite brands have rocketed in recent months - and that goes for items as important as toothpaste.

In a new feature, Newsquest has recently been comparing the prices of popular branded products from major supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and more.

We have previously compared the costs of big brands including Lurpak Butter, Heinz Beans and Fairy Liquid and shared where the best current deals are.

It's now Colgate toothpaste's turn - here's how much a tube will cost you at several major retailers with prices being correct at the time of writing.

With various kinds of toothpaste in its range, we've focused our efforts on three main versions: Colgate Total original toothpaste, Colgate Max Fresh and at the more expensive side of the scale Colgate Max White.

How much does a tube of Colgate toothpaste cost?





Asda

Starting with Colgate Total Original Care, shoppers can currently pick up a 125ml tube for £3 (this is down from £4).

The retailer is also selling a 'value pack' of the Total Advanced Enamel Strength toothpaste for half price at £3.50 (down from £7).

Also in the supermarket's 'Great Offers' promotion is Colgate's Max Fresh Cooling Crystals Toothpaste.

Customers can pick up a 75ml tube for currently £1 off - costing £2 instead.

Moving onto Colgate's Max White collection, a tube of the Expert Anti-Stain Whitening Toothpaste is currently half price (down from £14 to £7).

Those looking for a bargain will like that Asda has price locked its 75ml tube of Colgate White Teeth toothpaste at £1.

Co-Op

Co-Op customers can grab a 125ml tube of the Total Original Care for £3 - the same price as Asda with its 'Great Offer' applied.

A 75ml tub of the Max Fresh toothpaste will cost you £2 at the supermarket.

Although its Expert Anti-Stain Whitening Toothpaste is currently out of stock on its website, the Co-Op does suggest some alternatives.

The Charcoal Whitening toothpaste will set you back £2.75 and its Luminous Whitening toothpaste will cost you £2.65.

Iceland

Moving on to Iceland, the Total Original Care toothpaste is available as a 75ml tube for currently £2 (down from £2.25).

This works out as £2.67 per 100ml (compared with £2.40 per 100ml at Co-Op and Asda).

The Max Fresh variety wasn't available online but the supermarket is selling 75ml of its White Teeth Whitening toothpaste for £1.

Although a 75ml of its Max White toothpaste can be purchased for £2.50 - Iceland does sell a three-tube value pack for £6.

In other words, if you were to buy them individually it would cost you £7.50 (or an additional £1.50) compared to the value pack.

Iceland also has a multi-buy offer on its 100ml Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste Pump.

By itself, it will cost you £3.50 but with the multi-buy offer, you get two for £5 (working out as £2.50 each instead).

Morrisons

Similar to Asda, Morrisons is currently selling its 125ml Total Original Care toothpaste for £3 (down from £4).

Its offer price is valid until August 1, is subject to availability and is restricted to 20 promotional items per customer.

The supermarket is selling the 125ml of the Max Fresh toothpaste for £5 and the 75ml of its Max White Expert + Anti-Stain Toothpaste will cost you £12.

The supermarket is offering discounts on different kinds of Colgate toothpaste elsewhere.

For instance, the Max White Luminous Sparkling Mint Whitening Toothpaste is half price until August 1 at £2.50 (down from £5).

For the full range of offers, visit the Morrisons website.

Sainsbury's

Without your Nectar card, Sainsbury's shoppers will be spending £4.50 on a 125ml tube of the Total Original Care toothpaste.

Nectar card customers will save £1.50 - getting the toothpaste for £3 instead.

The 75ml version is price locked at £2 - meaning you would get two tubes for £4 (150ml) if you aren't a Nectar card holder.

Colgate's Max Fresh variety will set shoppers back £4.50 for the 125ml tube.

Similar to Morrisons, the 75ml of its Max White Expert + Anti-Stain Toothpaste is available for £12.

However, both the Max White Luminous Sparkling Mint Whitening Toothpaste and the Max White Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste are price locked at £2.50.

Tesco

Without a Clubcard, Tesco customers will get the 125ml Total Original Care toothpaste for £4 - 50p cheaper than they would spend in Sainsbury's for the same product.

However, its Clubcard price - until August 22 - is £2.90 (so 10p cheaper than with a Nectar Card at Sainsbury's).

A 125ml tube of the Max Fresh will set you back £5 but if you buy it in its 100ml pump form, you can get it for £3.50.

The 125ml tube costs you £4 per 100ml but it's £3.50 per 100ml just by getting it in a different packaging.

The 75ml of the Max White Expert Complete Toothpaste is more expensive than Sainsbury's and Morrisons at £14 per tube.

If you've got a Clubcard though, you can pick it up for £7 instead.

The supermarket does have some other offers on its Colgate products that customers - especially those with a Clubcard - can take advantage of.

For instance, the Max White Ultra Fresh Whitening Toothpaste is normally £10 but if you have a Clubcard, it's £5 until August 22.

See the rest of the deals via Tesco's website.

