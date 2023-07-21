LEWIS SHEPPARD, 18, Park Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Tregwilym Road on January 15.

He was fined £275 and must pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMIEL ALI, 21, of Caper Crescent, Newport was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after pleading guilty to possessing six snap bags of cannabis on November 13, 2022.

JONATHAN ROCK, 32, of Park Place, Gilfach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Moorland Road, Bargoed on January 7.

He was fined £320 and must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

THOMAS LEWIS, 28, of Fountain Court, Tillery Road, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale on June 25.

He was fined £80 and must pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW HOGAN, 46, of Manor Park, Newport was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on June 22.

He must pay his victim £85 compensation and a £72 surcharge.

AARON JENKINS, 34, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted assaulting police officer Sergeant Jamie Brown in Blackwood on June 23.

He must pay a £154 surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.

SCOTT WHEELER, 28, of Heol Cae Maen, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cardiff Road on June 25.

He was fined £80 and must pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

JODY JAMES, 35, of Bryn Pica, Tredegar was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood in Merthyr Tydfil on December 21, 2022.