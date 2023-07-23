Newport Food Festival - which is fee to attend - was first established in 2010, and has grown in size and in popularity over the years.

Although the festival was put on hold for two years during the Covid pandemic, the event returned last year and attracted tens and thousands of food fans to the city centre.

Now – for the first time ever – Newport Food Festival will be a three-day event, rather than the one-day festival which people have attended in previous years.

The event will begin on Friday, October 13 with a festival supper at the Mercure Hotel. This will include locally sourced food prepared and cooked by local chefs.

The main event will kick off on Saturday, October 14, with more than 70 food stalls taking over Newport city centre showcasing a variety of food and drink options.

There will also be chef demonstrations on the Saturday with people able to see how dishes are cooked (and maybe sample a few).

According to the council, Sunday, October 15, will be more “chilled out” with street food and musical entertainment.

The not-for-profit festival is organised by Newport City Council, funded by grants and sponsorship, and supported by volunteers.

More announcements will be made in the lead-up to the festival and posted online at shorturl.at/epQU0