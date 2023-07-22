LEON FOSTER, 20, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Victoria Avenue, Newport on February 10.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

MORGAN COLLINS, 21, of Exeter Road, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on East Usk Road on January 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH NORMAN, 27, of Derwent Court, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Monnow Way on February 5.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Manhunt for fugitive who went on the run from police – for five minutes

HARRI GROVES, 28, of Canal Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool, must pay £590 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Lyne Road, Newport on November 11, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

LORETTA PRICE, 47, of Llys Gwyrdd, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £734 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for being the occupier of domestic property at Coed y Garn, St Dials who failed to take measures to secure that the transfer of household waste was authorised.

JORDAN CHAPELLE, 27, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

DAVID ANDREW MARCUS BROWN, 47, of Walford Davies Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Liverpool Street on December 11, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD LEWIS, 38, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Sickert Close on January 15.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK CROSS, 58, of New Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge must pay £377 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on April 17.

His driving record endorsed with six points.