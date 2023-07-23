TANISHA THOMAS, 23, of Tone Square, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY HOPKINS, 24, of Warne Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Pontllanfraith Road on January 15.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANNY LUKE ROBINSON, 28, of Granston Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted stealing make-up from Boots and Wilko, goods worth £65.17 from B&M, failing to surrender and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made following his conviction for assault by beating and criminal damage.

He must pay a £154 surcharge.

JUDITH WEBB, 60, of Llanvair Road, Newport must pay £580 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to two counts of being the occupier of a domestic property who failed to secure that a transfer of household waste produced on the property was to a person for authorised transport purposes.

BEN SIGGINS, 34, of Hampshire Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY HOPE, 27, of Rolls Avenue, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Monnow Keep on October 12, 2021.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JAMES WILLIAM DAVID CHIVERS, 26, of Glen View, Crumlin, Caerphilly must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed near Blackwood on February 16.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

GEORGE DAVIS, 21, of Brynderwen, Cilfynydd, Pontypridd must pay £267 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on January 18.

His driving record endorsed with four points.