Best friends Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16 were riding an electric bike when they were involved in the fatal crash in Ely on Monday May 22.

Police say the twelve men, aged 18 to 52, have been arrested in connection with the event, which involved a large group of bikes and other vehicles travelling between Barry and Cardiff on Saturday, June 10.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Some of those involved drove in a manner that exposed road users and pedestrians to risk.

“This is an ongoing proactive investigation which so far includes 23 vehicles, including 11 quad bikes and two all-terrain vehicles being seized from a unit in Wilson Road, Ely on Friday, June 16.

“Two men, aged 28 and 41, arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and other offences, are on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Eleven people are to receive Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIP) for committing motor offences.

“NIPs are being sent to three further people to confirm who was using their vehicle at the time of offences committed at the event.

“South Wales Police is committed to keeping the community safe. Every road user has a duty to abide by road traffic legislation.

“Anyone who has any CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which will help our investigation into motoring offences committed during the event can be submitted online via a public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP23B72-PO2

“Alternatively, contact us by one of the following means quoting occurrence: 2300189926.”