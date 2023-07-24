SIOBHAN KIRSTY MILTON, 32, of St Michael Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on January 12.

She must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDRA BARTLETT, 27, of Gibbs Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 at Rhiwderin on January 28.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

ETHAN BENJAMIN BROWN, 18, of Heol Gwyn Lliw, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving a moped without due care and attention and without insurance on Market Street on May 21.

His driving record endorsed with 10 points.

KARL DEAN SMOUT, 53, of Blaen Y Pant Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 10, 2022.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BETHAN LANG, 40, of Ty Mynydd, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE EDWARD HISCOX, 33, of Windermere Square, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KERRY DAVIES, 41, of Pandy, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £214 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on January 9.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

ANDREA THOMAS, 57, of Garn Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 in Maesycwmmer on February 12.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.