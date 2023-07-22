TO CELEBRATE the finalists of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards being announced we asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to share funny pictures of their pets.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Darcie sunbathing. Picture: Lyn Dury

"I'm not fat! I can squeeze through." Picture: Sam Davies

"Excuse me...but can I have more treats?" Picture: Nicole Abraham

Paisley loving life. Picture: Louise Bowe

The door was open but still the cat made a racket wanting to get in. Picture: Gordon Baird-Maclaren

Oscar looking windswept near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Rocco the one eyed pug dressed as a pirate. Picture: Kirsty Duggan

Rabbit sticking out its tongue. Picture: Natalie Moyle

Photographer Bethan Slocombe found a sheep in her garden...